Passengers travelling through the Visakhapatnam Railway Station, under the East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction, can now avail of the budget-friendly economy meals being offered at the station as part of a new initiative by the Indian Railways (IR).

In collaboration with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), IR has launched an initiative to provide hygienic and affordable meals to passengers, particularly those in unreserved coaches, who may lack access to economical meal options. This initiative is meant to be especially beneficial during the summer season when passenger traffic surges.

The initiative includes:

Economy Meals : These meals, priced at a budget-friendly Rs. 20/-, offer a satisfying portion of food for passengers.

: These meals, priced at a budget-friendly Rs. 20/-, offer a satisfying portion of food for passengers. Snack Meals: Lighter meals are available for Rs. 50/- for those seeking a quick bite.

These meals are available at conveniently located counters near the General Second-Class (GS) coaches on platforms, allowing passengers to buy their refreshments directly without the need to search for vendors or leave the station. This initiative is being implemented across key railway stations in the East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction, including the Khurda Road and Palasa stations in the Khurda Road Division; Sambalpur, Titilagarh, Balangir, Kantabanji stations of the Sambalpur Division, and at the Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam stations in Waltair Railway Division.

After a successful pilot, where the service was extended to about 51 stations last year, the program has expanded significantly. With nearly 150 counters in total being set up, these are now operational at over 100 stations across the country. The initiative is set to grow further, covering more stations in the near future.

Additionally, IR has launched another initiative that will benefit passengers taking the Vande Bharat express. Under this, one 500 ml bottle of ‘Rail Neer’ Packaged Drinking Water (PDW) will be served to each passenger across all Vande Bharat trains. An additional 500 ml Rail Neer PDW bottle will be provided to passengers on demand at no extra cost.

ECoR requests passengers, especially those travelling in the unreserved coaches, passing through the Visakhapatnam Station, to take advantage of these economy meals.

