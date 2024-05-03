Accompanied by Sri Bharat, the son-in-law and TDP-BJP-JSP combine candidate for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, and the candidates of Assembly segments, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna participated in a roadshow in Visakhapatnam on Friday evening.

The Visakhapatnam roadshow, which was held at Jalaripeta, Venkojipalem, Dairy Farm junction, Ravindra Nagar, Brahmamgari temple, Suryateja Nagar, Chinagadili, Kancharapalem, Urvasi Junction, IT Junction, Marripalem, Karasa, Butchirajupalem, and Gopalapatnam, drew crowds in good numbers. Later, the actor-turned-politician left for S Kota.

Addressing during the roadshow in Visakhapatnam, Balakrishna targeted the YSRCP Government in the State with his punch dialogues, for which he is famous. The YSRCP government failed on fronts and the people were ready to vote against it for its failures, he pointed out. He further alleged that the YSRCP government plundered Visakhapatnam.

Balakrishna, who is seeking re-election from the Hindupur Assembly constituency, spared time and came to the city to campaign for his son-in-law.

Exuding confidence that the TDP-BJP-JSP combine would win the May 13 elections, Balakrishna called upon the city voters to ensure a landslide victory for Sri Bharat and other contesting candidates in the Visakhapatnam district.

Meanwhile, the TDP-BJP-JSP campaign got a fillip with the participation of Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna in roadshows in Visakhapatnam.

Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan addressed a public meeting at Poorna Market junction on Thursday, calling upon voters to dislodge the YSRCP Government in the State by voting the combine to power for a strong government.

Being mass heroes, both Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan drew crowds in big numbers making their party cadres jubilant and doubling the winning hopes of the contesting candidates in Visakhapatnam district where seven Assembly segments are located.

As many as 33 candidates are in the fray for the Vizag Lok Sabha constituency, while the main contest is between Sri Bharat and YSRCP candidate Botcha Jhansi. An interesting contest is on the cards in the constituency where Sri Bharat seems to have a slight edge.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.