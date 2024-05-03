The mercury levels are reaching new heights every day, and needless to say, it is officially summer. In Vizag, the summer months can bring scorching heat and high humidity that leave little to no room for comfort. Moreover, overexposure to the sun raises health concerns – especially for the oldest and youngest residents of the city. However, fear not! With these 9 smart strategies and tips, you can get through the Vizag heat feeling safe and healthy whilst making the most of this beach town’s summer offerings:

1. Take plenty of water and stay hydrated This may seem obvious – but there’s no overuse of this advice. Drinking more water during the summer helps prevent dehydration, regulates body temperature, maintains healthy skin, aids digestion, and prevents kidney stones. This is further applicable in Vizag, where our bodies are constantly losing water by precipitating – thanks to the humidity.

For a healthy water intake around the summer, aim to drink about 2.5 litres. Apart from water, other beverages and even food can come to the rescue as well! Fruits and veggies like watermelon, tomatoes, and lettuce are brimming with water, and don’t forget about the liquid in soups and broths.

2. Avoid spicy food

Home is where the spice is – and Vizagites love foods that flare up the tastebuds and test our spice tolerance. However, avoiding spicy food during the summer can help maintain a more balanced and cooler body temperature, as spice causes increased sweating, leading to fluid loss. For some individuals, spicy cuisine can bring headaches or migraines during the summer.

3. Use air conditioners

In conditions of high humidity, the evaporation of sweat is slowed down, inhibiting the body’s ability to release heat swiftly. This can make extreme heat potentially dangerous, particularly for the young, the elderly, expectant mothers, and individuals with ongoing health issues. The most effective defence against illnesses and fatalities related to heat is air conditioning. During periods of intense heat, a fan should not be your only source of cooling.

During summertime, physical activity is essential to your body to reduce fatigue and exhaustion of the body.

When scheduling a workout into your day, it’s crucial to factor in the temperature. In general, try to limit strenuous activity to cooler periods. Early mornings, before 8:00 am, and late evenings, after 6:30 pm are favourable time slots. If you choose to exercise or participate in sports, remember to hydrate adequately and take frequent breaks to prevent unnecessary strain on your body.

5. Keep the little ones well-protected

In warmer climates, infants and toddlers require extra attention as their ability to regulate body temperature is not fully developed. Dress them in clothing that is light and breathable during periods of high temperature. To keep babies in strollers cool, drape a damp muslin or cotton cloth over the stroller, and if possible, use a battery-powered fan that can be clipped on. Maintain the dampness of the cloth by spritzing it with water from a spray bottle. In hot weather, increase the frequency of breastfeeding or bottle-feeding for babies, and ensure children stay hydrated by drinking fluids regularly. It’s also important to ensure that a breastfeeding mother remains well-hydrated. If you’re spending the day outside in the streets of Vizag, make sure to implement these tips to take care of your child this summer.

6. Utilize the availability of summer fruits and vegetables

The summertime brings a ray of hope with its delicious seasonal produce! Vizag’s vibrant markets overflow with fresh, seasonal fruits and vegetables that are bursting with flavour and essential nutrients. From juicy mangoes and plump berries to refreshing cucumbers and colourful peppers, these summer stars are not only delicious but also perfect for beating the heat. This is because they’re packed with water to keep you hydrated and vitamins to boost your energy levels.

7. Choose your fabrics wisely

Loose, lightweight, cotton clothing in light colours is your best bet for staying cool and comfortable in the summer heat. Avoid tight-fitting clothes and dark colours that absorb heat. Wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses are also recommended for protecting yourself from the sun’s harsh rays.

8. Sunscreen is a must

The sun’s rays are strongest during the summer months, so applying sunscreen liberally and regularly is crucial. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 40 or higher and reapply it every two hours. Also, protect your lips with a lip balm that contains SPF.

9. Mind your eating habits

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before and after handling food. Remember the two-hour rule: Don’t leave cooked food or perishable items out at room temperature for more than two hours (one hour if it’s above 32°C). Reheat leftovers to steaming temperatures and avoid reheating them multiple times. By following these simple practices, you can enjoy delicious summer meals without the worry of getting sick.

The onset of summer doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t enjoy the season – as long as you’re going about it in a safe and healthy way. Vizag is a wonderful city with a host of summer activities that should be enjoyed, and these nine tips should surely help you do so!

