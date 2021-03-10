Speeding the fans up and getting the ACs ready can mean only one thing. Summer is here! Vizag, located by the beautiful eastern coast of Bay of Bengal does have its share of banes during summer. From the sweaty ordeals to flocking the beach every night, here are 6 things every Vizag citizen will relate to during summers

#1 The heat gets to you

Going about your daily routine during the summer means putting in the extra effort. With no mercy from the Sun, we have to deal with tanning, sunburns, and twice as many showers a day. Without proper care, one can suffer from serious sunstrokes as well.

#2 Such humidity, much sultriness

Well, there is no need to elaborate on this. Being a coastal city, Vizag’s atmosphere is high in humidity. As much as we love the sea, we do not appreciate the sultriness that comes with it. Even a 5-minute ride to the office seems exhausting during summers.

#3 Stalls serving refreshing drinks

During this time, many stalls serving nimmakaya soda, sugarcane juice, coconut water, etc. pop up on the sidewalks on major roads. Gulping down a tall glass full of any one of such drinks, in the scorching sun is truly a divine feeling.

#4 Power cuts

As they say, karma does payback. Remember those days when we used to get away from not attending Zoom classes and meetings with power cuts as an excuse? Well, now it doesn’t seem to be an excuse anymore. And if the tradition of power outages during summer is in no mood to rest, work from home can be a struggle indeed.

#5 Beach, please

With our summer mornings spent dodging the burning heat, we sure are grateful for the beaches of Vizag post-sunset. Most of the city dwellers flock the shores to get a hint of the cool sea breeze. A night stroll by the beach proves to be an ideal way to end a hot day.

#6 Mangoes to the rescue

All things said and done, we are all suckers for the king of fruits, mango. Probably one of the silver linings of Vizag’s summer, we get to indulge in a variety of mangoes.