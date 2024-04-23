Today marks the annual celebration of Goddess Polamamba at Pedda Waltair, Visakhapatnam. This revered event, celebrated by 14 villages in-and-around Pedda Waltair, is dedicated to the deity, Karakachettu Polamamba. While the Polamamba festival spans a monthlong timeframe, starting on 14 April, and ending on 14 May, today, 23 April, marks the most significant day, and it has been meticulously planned and arranged by the temple officials in Visakhapatnam.

Every year, on the first Sunday following the Telugu New Year (Ugadi), an announcement is made across these 14 villages, marking the beginning of a 9-day celebration starting from the following Tuesday (typically in March/April) in honour of the cherished goddess. This annual tradition, known as the Sri Karakachettu Polamamba Jathara, reportedly dates back to the 15th century.

Continuing the tradition, the Polamamba temple and the surrounding villages celebrated the Polamamba festival this year as well. In the event of its mahotsavam, a special pooja and an abhishekam (cleansing) were performed in honour of the goddess, followed by a variety of cultural programs in the evening.

Temple authorities assured that special arrangements were in place to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for all devotees. The temple premises have been adorned with colours, flowers, and electric lights for the occasion. Special measures have been taken to provide free prasad, fresh water, and buttermilk to the devotees, as well as hot milk and biscuits to children. A special medical camp has also been made available for any emergencies.

To manage the distribution of prasads, separate and additional counters have been set up. Special entrances and different queues have been arranged for the devotees, with particular attention given to pregnant women, infants, and the elderly. Devotees can avail of free darshan, or opt for darsha priced Rs 50, Rs 100, or Rs 500.

About the Karakachettu Polamamba Temple

The distinctive deity residing in this temple, Karakachettu Polamamba, is revered as the guardian of 14 villages across Pedda and Chinna waltair. The deity presiding over the temple was reportedly discovered by fishermen from the nearby village of ‘Jalaripeta’. Following her wish, the goddess was placed under a sacred Gall Nut tree (Karakachettu) adorned with sage leaves. Since then, the residents across Waltair, in Visakhapatnam, have been celebrating the Polamamba festival annually as a token of gratitude for the prosperity and protection bestowed upon them by the goddess.

