The beach city of Vizag is home to several ancient temples that hold great religious and cultural significance. These temples have stood the test of time, attracting devotees and visitors from far and wide. These sacred structures, such as the Simhachalam Temple dedicated to Lord Varaha Narasimha and the Kanaka Maha Lakshmi Temple honouring Goddess Kanaka Maha Lakshmi, showcase exquisite architecture and offer a glimpse into the spiritual traditions of the region.

With their divine aura and historical significance, these ancient temples in Vizag continue to inspire awe and reverence among visitors and devotees alike.

Simhachalam Temple

The Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Temple, more popularly known as the Simhachalam Temple, is picturesquely located 800 feet above sea level in the Eastern Ghats. The earliest inscription dates back to 1087 A.D. There are also inscriptions detailing its extensive rebuilding in the thirteenth century and references to Sri Krishna Devaraya who donated ornaments and land to the Lord. The uniqueness of this ancient west-facing Vaishnava shrine is its rich architectural styles, influenced by different dynasties of various eras. The idol, perpetually covered with sandalwood paste represents both the Varaha and Narasimha incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

Sri Kanaka Maha Lakshmi Temple

The Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Temple has transformed over the past few decades from a wayside idol on a concrete pedestal to a grand hall with a covered path for queues, an office, and a prasadam counter. The temple’s unique feature is its lack of a roof, leaving the idol exposed to the elements. Legends state that the idol was discovered in a nearby well and initially placed on the road in 1912. However, when the idol was moved, a plague outbreak occurred. Reinstalling the idol in its original place brought the situation under control, strengthening the faith of devotees. Today, devotees have unrestricted access to the idol, while regular pujas and sevas are conducted by priests.

Polamamba Temple

Polamamba, the reigning deity of Waltair, was reportedly caught by fishermen almost 600 years ago. The idol’s features indicate a possible origin from a Chalukya-Chola temple in the twelfth century. The salvaged idol was placed under a sage-leaved gall nut tree, earning the Goddess the name Karakachettu Polamamba. The Maddi family of the Reddika community in Peddawaltair was entrusted with the idol’s care, leading to the construction of a temple. The grand Jatara festival, attracting over a million devotees, takes place for 12 days in January after Sankranti.

Kanyaka Parameswari Temple

The Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Temple near Kurupam Market is a revered place of worship for the Arya Vysya community, known as their ‘Ilavelpu’. This century-old temple holds special significance for the business community in the north coastal districts. Sri Kanyaka Parameswari is considered the divine manifestation of the Universal Mother Parvathi. Devotees believe that praying to her brings immense wealth and guidance in both spiritual and material pursuits. The temple hosts various festivals, attracting thousands of devotees, and offers an open-air function hall. Approximately 5,00,000 devotees visit the temple annually.

Sampath Vinayaka Temple

One of the most popular temples in Vizag, it is situated on the busy stretch of Asilmetta. Originally the temple was constructed in 1962 on the property of M/s S G Sambandam and Co. to rectify the Vaastu of the premises. In 1967, after His Holiness Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham installed a ‘Ganapati Yantram’ on the premises, the small temple shot into prominence.

