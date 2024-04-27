With the weekend here, it’s time to put the seriousness aside and put our funny faces on. Vizag, luckily, has a buzzing stand-up scene with hilarious comedians ready to make us laugh till we drop. This weekend, Vizag Komedians, a group that nurtures local talent to delight the locals, presents two stand-up comedy shows that cannot be missed if you’re looking for a good time!

Die of laughter with Vivek Muralidharan on Saturday!

On 27 April 2024 (today), the city will play host to Hyderabad-based stand-up artist, Vivek Muralidharan, who will, in turn, play host to death – by laughter! A software engineer-turned-comic, Vivek moulds daily observations and lifetime epiphanies into punchlines that will have you giggling. “Death By Laughter”, his recent special, brings his newest material to the stage and touches on topics like religion, spirituality, ‘mass movies’, and everyday observations – your average existential crisis gift-wrapped in a joke. Starting from 7:00 pm, the show is to be organised at Raddison Blu Resorts. If you want to get more comfortable with Vivek and his brand of humour, you can watch his political stand-up comedy special, “India Juice”, on YouTube!

Catch the ‘Comedy Express’ on Sunday!

Homegrown hilarity is hitting Vizag on Sunday in a show called “Comedy Express”, which will feature three local comedians – Akash, Sai, and Rafiq. With jokes in both Hindi and English, the show will bring culturally relevant humour to the forefront, and tickle your bones with relatable anecdotes that will make you go, “That’s so me!”.

You can catch Comedy Express live on 28 April, at 7:15 pm at the Waltair Brew House in NAD Junction.

Tickets for Death By Laughter and Comedy Express are available on BookMyShow.

Started in 2017, Vizag Komedians is a young and energetic group in Vizag passionate about stand-up comedy. They regularly organize shows to encourage local talent and create content that is relevant, rolling-on-the-floor funny, and thought-provoking. If you’ve got a free evening this weekend, do let them keep you entertained for an hour or two at either of these shows!

