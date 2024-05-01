In the history of Vizag, our city has witnessed some cruel summers, and it looks like the summer of ’24 is surely making the list. As the heat gradually climbs up higher every day, it is time to seek out cool food treats against the temperature. Ice cream, specifically, is the typical summer treat that everyone turns to for some sweet relief. This summer, here are 9 of the best ice cream parlours in Vizag that you shouldn’t miss out on!

1. United Farmers Creamery

With their signature promise being to provide the “Taste of the purest A2 milk” in their products, United Farmers Creamery is a unique franchise with multiple locations around Vizag. As A2 milk is easier to digest and absorb, this creamery aims to make ice creams that are light and easy on the tummy. With milky-rich deliciousness at its core, UFC offers a range of flavours. American Nut, Brazilian Nut, Cookies and Cream, Rajbhog, Mava Malai, and Mississippi Mud are its most loved flavours. The parlour also serves shakes, sundaes, and waffles.

Location: UFC has different branches in Maddilapalem, Dwarka Nagar, Harbour Park

2. Iceberg Organic Ice Creams

Iceberg is well-known for its organic ice creams, made of natural and high-quality fruits and nuts. To top it off, conventional sugar is replaced with organic Dhaga Mishri.

With its assortment of 31 flavours and a variety of extras, this ice cream parlour provides a spectrum of tastes. These range from natural, fruity options such as custard apple, sapota, litchi, and guava to distinctive choices like charcoal, Rajasthani kulfi, brownie residue and bubblegum-flavoured ice creams. They even cater to health-conscious customers with a selection of sugar-free options.

This franchise has three branches located in Ram Nagar, Pandurangapuram, and Yendada

3. Giani

Giani is an old ice cream brand that has kept its legacy since 1956. The ice-creams here are a taste of nostalgia, a reminder of what is old but gold. With the goal of rekindling childhood and the memory of summer with every spoonful, Giani is a must-try ice cream parlour this summer. The items that built their dynasty are faludas, cassatas, stick kulfis, Italian gelatos, faloodas and more. The ‘Traffic Jam Sunday’ is their most iconic dish, made with 11 different flavours and up to 3 toppings.

Location: Resapuvanipalem, Dwaraka Nagar

4. Kelvin Scale

Kelvin Scale is an ice cream parlour that has caught the attention of many in Vizag, thanks to its pleasant space and ambience. They serve delectable desserts, including natural premium ice cream made with natural, organic fruits and high-grade dairy. Kelvin Scale delivers authentic, seasonal flavours like spicy guava, Alphonso mango, sapota, tender coconut, and more. Other exciting flavours include Blue Angel, Oreo Delight, Dolce Latte, Gajar Halwa, Jamun, Cream N Wishkey, and more. Make sure to pair your ice cream with one of their beloved crisp, warm waffles for the perfect dessert!

Location: MVP Double Road, Sector 5

5. Cream Stone

At Cream Stone, you get exotic and customisable flavours that will stay with you even after you leave. The ice-cream-making process, however, is more intriguing, with each ice cream being hand-mixed and beaten on a frosty cold stone, as ingredients are added and twisted in the perfect ratio to craft the ideal dessert. Situated in Siripuram, this parlour is a prime spot for ice creams, milkshakes, and thick shakes. It offers a variety of ice creams based on different concepts like chocolate, fruit, nuts, and more. It’s a charming venue for casual get-togethers over ice creams and shakes.

Location: Balaji Nagar, Siripuram

6. Ibaco

At Ibaco, you can choose from a variety of ice cream cakes and create your own ice cream bars and cones, which are out of this world. You must try their Kiwi Passion Fruit and Black Forest flavours. For chocolate aficionados, the Belgian Chocolate is a must-try. You also can savour crunchy toppings like roasted almond, double chocochip, and cashews. Ibaco has several branches across Visakhapatnam in MVP Colony, Pandurangapuram, and Gajuwaka,

This franchise has three branches located in MVP Colony, Pandurangapuram, and Gajuwaka

7. Dumont Creamery

If you’re tired of the usual brands, this is a delightful spot to indulge your ice cream cravings. Conveniently situated near the beach, with ample room to sit and relax, Dumont Creamery has plenty of organic ice cream options. For those willing to try something new, the Spanish Dolce, Lotus Biscoff, and Kher come as offbeat suggestions. For those willing to try something new, the Spanish dolce, lotus biscoff, and kher are some offbeat suggestions. Please note that there are charges for the cones and toppings. Location: Kirlampudi Layout, Chinna Waltair

8. Jack Frost

With truly scrumptious sundaes and ice creams that are bound to please, Jack Frost is a haven to visit in the summertime. One of the older ice cream parlours in Vizag, this place can be a trip down memory lane for many. If you’re looking for simple, unpretentious, and plainly delicious ice creams, this is the place to go. Don’t miss out on flavours like the Jamaican Magic, Date n Honey, and Belgian Dark Chocolate. For those with a robust appetite, we strongly suggest you try ‘The Titanic’—if you’re up for a hefty serving of ice cream!

Location: Waltair Main Rd, Siripuram

9. Gatox Naturals Ice Cream

“Gatox” is inspired by the French word “Gateaux,” symbolizing a festive fusion of fruits, milk, nuts, and sugar. Gatox caters to those who prioritize health and wellness without compromising on taste. They avoid preservatives and artificial flavours. The parlour offers a variety of natural flavours like paan, tender coconut, custard, guava, and more, alongside traditional favourites like chocolate, cookies and cream, and more.

This franchise has three branches located in Seethammadhara, Ram Nagar Pandurangapuram

With the heat beating down on our backs, us Vizagites have earned a good scoop (and two). What’s more – all the places on this list serve real, good ice cream churned out of natural ingredients. Don’t miss out! Make a stop at these favourite ice cream parlours around Vizag and have a blast!

