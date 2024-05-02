The Steel City of Vizag is all set for a star-studded campaign on 2 and 3 May 2024 (Thursday and Friday), as actors with big fan-following, Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna – who plunged into politics even as they continued their screen presence – will be taking part in electioneering in support of the TDP-BJP-JSP combine candidates.

Pawan Kalyan, the founder of Jana Sena Party (JSP), who is fondly called ‘Power Star’ by his fans, will address a public meeting at Poora Market junction on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, Balakrishna of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who has been ‘unstoppable’ with consecutive hits lately, will hold a roadshow in the city on Friday. His son-in-law, Sribharat, is contesting from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency as the TDP-BJP-JSP combine candidate. Tejaswani, Sribharat’s wife and Balakrishna’s daughter is also actively participating in the campaign in support of her husband, drawing crowds in good numbers.

The TDP cadre hopes that the winning chances of Sribharat will brighten further with Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan’s campaigning.

Both Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan arrived in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. While Balakrishna will tour North Andhra for two days, Pawan Kalyan addressed a public meeting at Pendurthi on Wednesday in support of the combine candidate, Panchakarla Ramesh Babu.

Meanwhile, Vamsikrishna Srinivas, TDP-BJP-JSP combine candidate for the Visakha South constituency, has appealed to the people to attend Pawan Kalyan’s public meeting in large numbers, and make it a grand success.

Pointing out that the manifesto released by the combine is getting an overwhelming response from the public, the JSP leader said it is even being hailed by intellectuals.

Of the seven Assembly segments that fall under the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, Visakha South has been allotted to the JSP and Visakha North to the BJP as a part of a seat-sharing agreement. The TDP has fielded its candidates in the remaining five constituencies (Visakha East, Visakha West, Gajuwaka, Bhimili and S Kota).

With the poll campaign entering its last legs, big leaders are likely to descend on the city to further improve the winning chances of their party candidates. With stars like Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna presently entering the city to campaign, Vizag is a buzzing battleground for the upcoming elections.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.