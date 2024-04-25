In response to the increased demand and to accommodate the surplus of passengers, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to operate special trains from the summer from Vizag to Chennai Egmore, Haita, and Bengaluru. The Visakhapatnam-Chennai Egmore summer special train (08557) will depart from Visakhapatnam every Saturday at 7:00 pm, starting from 27 April until 29 June, and will arrive at Chennai Egmore the following day at 8.45 am (10 trips).

On the return journey, the Chennai Egmore-Visakhapatnam summer special (08558) will depart from Chennai Egmore at 10:30 am on Sundays, starting from 28 April until 30 June, and will arrive at Visakhapatnam the same day at 10:35 pm (10 trips). The train will make stops at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Elamanchili, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, and Gudur en route from Visakhapatnam to Chennai Egmore.

The Visakhapatnam-Hatia Summer special train will depart from Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 11:50 pm, starting on 28 April, until 30 June, and will arrive at Hatia the following day at 2.35 pm (10 trips). On the return journey, the Hatia-Visakhapatnam summer special (08556) will depart from Hatia at 4:00 pm on Mondays, starting from 29 April until 1 July, and will arrive at Visakhapatnam the following day at 9:50 am (10 trips). The train will make stops at Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram, Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Rourkela en route from Visakhapatnam to Hatia.

Additionally, the ECoR has also arranged for a weekly Summer Special Express (08549) from Visakhapatnam to SMVT Bengaluru. This service has already started, and will go on till 24 June. The train will depart from Visakhapatnam every Saturday at 1:15 pm and arrive at Bengaluru at 7:30 am on Sunday. In the return direction, the train will leave SMVT Bengaluru every Sunday at 12:00 pm, and reach Visakhapatnam the next day, on Monday, at 9:00 am. The train will make stops at Duvvada, Vijayawada, Renugunta, Rajahmundry, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Katpadi, Jolarpetai, and Krishnarajapuram.

Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of these summer special trains from Vizag provided by the ECoR.

