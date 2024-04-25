A collaboration agreement has been established between the INS Kalinga and GITAM, a Deemed to be University. This partnership, formalized on Wednesday, 24 March 2024, between the Indian Navy and GITAM, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), focuses on research and development in the fields of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR & VR) as applied to Drone Technology. The research areas include Surveillance, Smart City Projects, Enhanced Energy and Power Factor Management, and Non-Destructive Techniques for Civil Engineering Structures.

The MoU’s addendum was endorsed by Commodore Pradeep Patel, the Commanding Officer of INS Kalinga, and D Gunasekaran, the Registrar of GITAM University.

In other news with regards to GITAM, researchers from the university recently received a grant of Rs 25.79 lakh. The Department of Science and Technology (DST), New Delhi, allocated Rs 25.79 lakhs for the Children Centric Outreach Program titled “Let Us DO Science-LuDoS-Embarking Scientific Innovation by School Children.”

Earlier this month, GITAM collaborated with The Future Kids School in an effort to ensure a seamless progression for its graduates into higher education.

This alliance offers a significant advantage to meritorious graduates from the school by providing them with scholarship opportunities to undertake undergraduate studies in a variety of disciplines at GITAM. This not only broadens their academic horizons but also sets them up for future success.

Additionally, last month, on 25 March 2024, an agreement was formalized between GITAM, and the Goa-Centre for Excellence in Intellectual Property (G-CEIP). The purpose of this MoU was to foster the growth of Intellectual Property (IP) knowledge, services, and regulatory affairs.

The MoU documents were exchanged between D Gunasekharan and Umesh Banakar, the founder of G-CEIP. This event was witnessed by R Anita Rao, the Director of GITAM School of Law.

Under the terms of the MoU, G-CEIP will conduct a Certificate Professional Advancement Programme (CPAP) for the faculty and students of GITAM law. This opportunity will also be extended to other academic institutions in the State. The partnership will also include a series of workshops and conferences aimed at continuously updating and enhancing the knowledge base in IP.

Following these developments, the latest collaborative efforts, established through an MoU between the Indian Navy and GITAM are focused on technological advancement and security enhancement.

