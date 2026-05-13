AP Govt seeks visa facilitation centres in Amaravati, Vizag

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation has requested the state government to establish comprehensive VFS Global Visa Application Centres (VACs) in Amaravati and Visakhapatnam. This initiative aims to better serve the needs of residents in Andhra Pradesh who are seeking to travel internationally and require visa processing services.

The President of AP Chambers, Potluri Bhaskara Rao, stated that the state lacks a VFS Global facility. There is an increase in international travellers like students, NRIs, IT professionals, tourists, exporters, migrant workers, travelling to countries like Australia, Singapore, the US, Canada, the UK, the UAE, and several other European and Gulf nations. This was presented to the Chief Secretary, G Sai Prasad, by the president.

The federation noted that the absence of full-fledged visa centres in Andhra Pradesh has forced applicants to travel to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad for biometric appointments and visa processing, causing inconvenience and additional expenditure.

Approximately 40,000 to 45,000 students from Andhra Pradesh travel abroad for higher education. This count is apart from the business travellers, parents visiting NRI children overseas, and professionals.

Amaravati will become an emerging hub for innovation, knowledge, and quantum technology, so a VFS centre in the capital will benefit the travellers from Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema, the Chamber explained.

The AP Chambers advised the government to take up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs, foreign missions and VFS Global to establish permanent Visa Application Centres in Amaravati and Vizag.

Read also: Get set for a new waterfront experience

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.