On Thursday, 2 May 2024, the Madhuravada Police, in Vizag, arrested a gang involved in cheating people with fake gold and currency. The gang reportedly targeted those hoping to make a fortune in a short period of time. Hailing from Vizianagaram, six individuals left the city in one car and two two-wheelers. Along with them, they carried fake cash, gold biscuits, coins, and a chemical that would be useful in making fake cash notes. They had reportedly brought these based on an arrangement with an individual called Somesh, from Visakhapatnam.

Together, the individuals planned to dupe people by urging them to pay a certain amount of money to the gang, promising to give them an even higher amount in return. For instance, an individual would be lured with the promise of Rs 10 lakh in return for a comparatively small payment of Rs 2 lakh from the victim. The catch is that the gang would give them fake currency and gold.

On Thursday, upon receiving a tip from the Task Force, the police caught the gang members at Anandapuram. After investigation, it was found that the individuals were travelling with 100 bundles of fake Rs 500 notes, 24 fake gold biscuits, 92 fake gold coins, 23 cell phones one laptop, Rs 1,000 worth of cash, chemicals, and more.

The people caught by the police included Gorla Hemachandra Rao (34), of the RK Rownship area, JNTU Junction, Hari Srinu (44), from West Balaji Street, Kunnuku Hemanthkumar (29) of the Gunkalam Ellamamba Temple area, M Subbareddy (28) of Ayyapet Kudali SR College area, Danala Srinivas (34), of Kummari Veedhi Kalikadevi Temple area. All of these individuals are from the Vizianagaram area. Moreover, the list of people apprehended also included Janna Sunil (27) of Purushottapuram village, located in the Palasa Mandal, Srikakulam district, and another person named Somesh, from the Visakhapatnam district.

Besides the fake gold and currency racket, another incident revealed the fraudulent manufacture and sale of fake liquor bottles in Vizag, where two people were arrested.

