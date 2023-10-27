In a tragic incident reported on Thursday, 26 October 2023, two youths died in a fatal road accident on the Telugu Thalli Flyover in Vizag during the early hours. Another person sustained severe injuries in this mishap. The deceased men were identified as K Shyam (21) and K Raju (20).

As per the report, the three men, who resided in Malkapuram, visited the beach on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. While returning home, the youths were said to have oversped on the flyover, leading the driver to lose control of the two-wheeler. The bike rammed into the median, killing the driver instantly.

Alerted by the accident news, the Vizag Police rushed to the Telugu Thalli Flyover and shifted the two injured persons to the King George Hospital. While one survived, the other breathed his last while undergoing treatment, taking the death count to two. The police registered a case at the II-Town Police Station for further investigation.

