The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recently predicted an increase in heatwave days across the country. The time period between April and June may witness 10-20 heatwave days, with certain regions facing over 20 days of scorching conditions, they said. Andhra Pradesh, along with Bihar, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Odisha and Vidharba are predicted to be the regions recording more heatwave days, some even more than 20 days of the month.

The weather department has issued a warning that the severe heat could jeopardize power grids and potentially cause water scarcity in several regions across the country.

In light of the escalating temperatures, Dr S Venkateswar, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, has dispatched guidelines to all District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) across the state of Andhra Pradesh. The purpose of these guidelines is to lessen the effects of the forthcoming heatwave and safeguard the health of the populace.

The Commissioner has ordered the establishment of Control Rooms within DMHO offices for effective heatwave surveillance. Moreover, each healthcare facility must allocate a room specifically for treating those impacted by the heatwave. Particular care should be extended to pregnant women, the elderly, and children, as they are more susceptible to heat-induced conditions.

Across all districts, preventive strategies must be put into action, with a focus on spreading awareness via local media outlets. It is also crucial to ensure the availability of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and intravenous (IV) fluids in all health centres, and ice packs in ambulances, for immediate treatment of heat-related disorders.

Following a meeting with Chief Secretaries and health officials from 18 States, the Government of India (GoI) had also released similar guidelines. According to these directives, DMHOs across different states, including Andhra Pradesh, must carry out thorough evaluations of both government and private hospitals to confirm their preparedness for managing the heatwave and fire incidents. Regular mock drills must be conducted, and provisions for drinking water and cool rooms at railway stations and bus stands should be arranged.

