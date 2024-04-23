A wedding in the East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh descended into chaos when the bride was almost kidnapped by her family, who tried to forcibly remove her from the venue, using chilli powder as a deterrent against those who tried to intervene, according to an official.

A video circulating on social media shows the bride, Sneha, resisting her family members, including her mother, brother, and cousins, as they aggressively pulled her away from the venue:

Attempt to #KidnapBride from marriage hall by sprinkling chilli powder; couple, both classmates at veterinary college, had eloped & married at Vijayawada Durga temple on 13th; Groom informed his family, they organised formal event on 21st, from where bride family tried to abduct pic.twitter.com/jXy0l0e2P9 — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) April 22, 2024

The incident occurred in the Kadiam area, where Sneha and Battina Venkatanandu, the groom, had just exchanged vows, said Kadiam Circle Inspector B Thulasidhar. The joyous occasion took a grim turn when Sneha’s family barged into the venue and tried to abduct her.

The groom, backed by his family and friends, managed to prevent the “kidnapping,” but not without one of his friends sustaining serious injuries in the ensuing melee.

Sneha’s family is now facing a slew of criminal charges, including assault, attempted kidnapping, and allegations of gold theft.

The reason for their opposition to the wedding remains unclear.

Inspector B Thulasidhar of Kadiam Circle confirmed that Veerababu’s family has officially filed criminal charges against Sneha’s relatives. The case is currently under investigation, with authorities in Andhra Pradesh working tirelessly to ensure justice is served to the bride, who was almost kidnapped by her own relatives.