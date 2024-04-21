The ongoing election campaign of the ruling YSRCP in Vizag got a fillip with party chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy participating in a roadshow as a part of his ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus yatra on a cloudy Sunday in the hot summer.

Thousands, including a large chunk of women, thronged both sides of the road in Visakhapatnam and cheered the Chief Minister who interacted with the people at several places on the way. The roadshow in Vizag kicked off at Vepagunta near the city, the bus of Chief Minister Jagan passed through Gopalapatnam, NAD, Karasa, Marripalem, Urvasi junction, Old ITI, Kancharapalem, Dondaparti, Akkayyapalem, Satyam Junction, Venkojipalem, Hanumantavaka, Visalakshinagar and Yendada.

Party leaders Y V Subba Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, Botcha Jhansi, Adari Ananda Kumar, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, K K Raju, MVV Satyanarayana and others welcomed the Chief Minister.

Several leaders belonging to the TDP and the JSP joined the YSRCP in the presence of Jagan Mohan Reddy. They included Giridhar Gampala of JSP who unsuccessfully contested from the Visakhapatnam South constituency in the 2019 elections.

Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the 21-day bus yatra from Idupalapaya in Kadapa district on March 27. The yatra will end at Itchapuram after covering 22 of the 26 districts in the State.

The Chief Minister sustained a bleeding injury when a miscreant hurled a stone at him when the yatra entered Vijayawada a week ago. After getting treatment for the injury at the government hospital in Vijayawada, the Chief Minister resumed the yatra. One person was arrested in connection with the attack and investigation is in progress. Meanwhile, traffic at several places came to a half because of the roadshow. The police found it difficult to control the vehicular traffic.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.