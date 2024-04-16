On Tuesday, 16 April 2024, the Vijayawada City Police reportedly detained five suspects in the case of the stone pelting incident targeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Jagan Mohan Reddy, that happened on Saturday night. The suspects, believed to be young men from Vaddera Colony, Ajit Sing Nagar, were evidently arrested after the police reviewed videos of the stone attack taken by locals, who attended Jagan Reddy’s bus yatra. The suspects are now in the custody of the CCS police, who are part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) handling the case.

Satish, a young man from Ajit Singh Nagar Vaddera Colony, was identified as the individual responsible for pelting the stone at the Chief Minister. Along with Satish, four others – Akash, Durga Rao, Chinna, and Santhosh – who were with the accused at the time are currently being questioned.

To identify the individuals, six special teams, comprising 20 individuals conducted a raid. They collected and analyzed videos taken by locals during the campaign, along with data from incoming and outgoing calls from the nearest cell tower.

Earlier on Monday, 15 April, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Mukesh Kumar Meena had directed police officials to expedite the investigation of the stone-pelting incident.

CEO Meena met with Vijayawada Police Commissioner, Kanthi Rana Tata, and Inspector General, Ravi Prakash, to discuss the incident. He questioned how a stone attack could occur against CM Jagan despite the presence of tight security. He also inquired about the ongoing interrogation of the suspects who have been detained.

The CEO instructed senior police officers to complete the investigation as quickly as possible and to submit a detailed report on the incident.

On that note, the Vijayawada city police announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for anyone who willing provide credible information that would assist in capturing the individuals responsible for pelting the stone at CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. The police are seeking evidence in the form of information or footage and have assured that the identity of any informants will remain confidential.

An investigation of the individuals taken into custody is ongoing, and further details are awaited.