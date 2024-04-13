The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, sustained a minor injury on his forehead during an attack, wherein a miscreant from the crowd threw a stone, along with flowers at him during a roadshow in Vijayawada on the night of 13 April 2024 (Saturday). Titled ‘Memantha Siddham’, Jagan Reddy had launched a ‘bus yatra’ as a part of the election campaign, and it entered Vijayawada on Saturday. While the Chief Minister was waving to the crowd, a stone was thrown at him and it caused an injury on the forehead, above Jaganmohan Reddy’s left eye. He was immediately given first aid and the Chief Minister later continued his roadshow.

Vellampalli Srinivas, MLA, who was beside the Chief Minister, was also injured in the incident.

Condemning the attack, Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders alleged that it was the handiwork of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Envious of the overwhelming response to the bus yatra of Jaganmohan Reddy, the TDP was resorting to such attacks, they said.

About ‘Memantha Siddham’:

Jagan began his journey, known as “Memantha Siddham” (we are ready), on 24 March, by paying respects to his father, Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, at the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya, Kadapa district. In this journey, Jagan is set to visit 22 out of the 26 districts in the state, ending at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district. The Chief Minister’s journey will traverse 171 out of the 175 Assembly constituencies.

The bus yatra is expected to be a significant voter outreach initiative designed to showcase the YSRCP government’s development efforts.

During his journey, Jagan has been engaging with the public, soliciting their opinions on welfare programs and suggestions for enhancing governance. The yatra includes important destinations like Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Anantapur, and Bapatla. Similarly, this Saturday, CM Jagan was visiting Vijayawada, where a stone was thrown at him in an attack during the Memantha Siddham yatra campaign.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.