The election campaign activities in Vizag are a vibrant and dynamic affair, reflecting the city’s political landscape. As one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, Vizag has been a battleground for major political parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

As dusk sets, four-wheelers with colourful digital screens hit the road, spreading messages of the parties that are contesting in the elections to be held on 13 May 2024. Also, ads of different parties are flooding the social media platforms, and mobile handsets have been ringing very frequently as contesting candidates are sending voice and text messages seeking support.

Apart from roadshows, rallies and public meetings, parties are going digital on a big scale to connect with voters, and attract them with catchy tunes – in filmy style.

For the parties, social platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have come in handy to spread their messages fast.

Teams are being roped in by parties to create content for circulation on social media platforms. Parties prefer short apps to other modes as they have become popular of late. Besides, party volunteers have been posting videos on popular apps to attract voters. Stickers of parties, which can be pasted on mobiles and other devices, are in circulation widely.

Aiming at attracting the youth, women and farmers, the TDP has hit upon the idea of ‘Super six’ guarantees, under which it promises 20 lakh jobs for the youth, and an allowance of Rs 3,000 per month till they get the job. The Super Six guarantee also promises Rs 15,000 every year for parents of school-going children, Rs 10,000 for each farmer every year, a supply of three gas cylinders – free of cost – for each household per year, and a monthly grant of Rs 1,500, alongside free bus rides, for women in the age group of 18-59 years.

The TDP is utilising all the social media platforms possible for propagating its guarantees.

On the other hand, the YSRCP has chosen the digital network to highlight its welfare schemes (Navaratnalu), as well as the freebies to be included in the manifesto.

Devices like mobile handsets, too, are not spared, as they come in handy for the contesting candidates to connect directly with the voters.

The parties focus on the areas where crowd gathers, like rythu bazars, parks, and key junctions in the city for an interaction with voters, while some give priority to the traditional way of door -to-door campaign.

Braving the hot sun, the candidates are sweating it out to drum up the support from all sections, as the D-Day is fast approaching.

It seems the ruling YSRCP is ahead in the digital campaign when compared to other parties.

Meanwhile, the contestants await the tour of their top leaders in Vizag, which they believe will flip the election campaign.

