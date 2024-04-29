Vizag has always been a city of many wonders. On 28th April 2024, it added another feather to its cap by welcoming ‘The World’, the largest and only private residential luxury cruise ship, to its docks at the Vizag International Cruise Terminal (VICT). This marked a significant step towards making Visakhapatnam a leading destination for international cruise ships. That said, curiosity calls – what is ‘The World’ in the first place? Here’s what makes this exclusive cruise liner extraordinary, giving Vizag all the more reason to beam with pride that the ship made a port call here:

1. It is an apartment complex floating on the sea

‘The World’ isn’t just any cruise ship, and the people aboard it aren’t just passengers – they’re residents. With 165 private luxury apartments, ‘The World’ is a travelling home. Those aboard have the freedom to decorate and refurbish their residence. Public spaces like the lobby, dubbed by some as ‘The World’s living room’, are comfortable and cosy. With dining restaurants and cafes, swimming pools, spas, libraries, pool decks, bars, a cinema, and more onboard – ‘The World’ creates a sense of being home whilst being surrounded by communal activities you’d indulge in in your own city.

2. It is the largest private yacht

Launched in 2002, ‘The World’ is the largest privately owned, and the only residential ship touring the world. Operational since 2002, this 196-metre marvel has been continuously circumnavigating the globe, providing a one-of-a-kind travel lifestyle to affluent and cultured explorers.

3. It provides an exceptional travel experience for the residents, decided by the residents

Residents enjoy exceptional travel experiences from East to West, and North to South with extended stays, spending one to five days in each destination for leisurely exploration and adventure. Itineraries, planned up to three years ahead and decided by the residents themselves, generally include around 100 port calls each year and up to three, in-depth expeditions of a particular region led by a team of experts. In 2024. ‘The World’ began its journey at Antarctica in January, and touched the shores of South Africa in March. Following this, the ship finally made its way to India. In the coming days, it will cruise through Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, and other Southeast Asian countries. At every destination, arrangements are made for the residents to immerse themselves in the culture and heritage of the place.

4. It has enriching onboard programs

In an effort to quench the intellectual curiosity of its residents, the ship offers an engaging lineup of globally recognized speakers, which includes a series of lectures by Nobel Laureates and esteemed speakers. Additionally, it hosts guest chefs, winemakers, artists, and historians. The ship also boasts of Michelin-starred dining experiences, enhanced by an award-winning selection of wines. A variety of immersive onshore activities are also organized, allowing residents to explore the essence of each destination they visit.

With a unique blend of luxury, comfort, and exploration, ‘The World’ offers its residents an unparalleled experience of the world. And now, with its arrival at Vizag, it’s a testament to the city’s growing prominence in the world of luxury cruise tourism.

