The Vizag International Cruise Terminal (VICT), on 28 April 2024, Sunday, welcomed the largest and only private residential luxury cruise ship, ‘The World’, to its docks, marking a significant step towards making Visakhapatnam a leading destination for international cruise ships, as stated by an official.

Constructed with a Rs 96 crore investment, VICT showcased its prowess and grandeur as it ceremoniously welcomed the ship and its residents, emphasizing its dedication to offering top-tier services and amenities to enrich tourist growth and experience in this region.

“We are thrilled to have ‘The World’ and its passengers in our city,” expressed M Angamuthu, Chairman of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), which owns and operates the VICT, in a press release.

Angamuthu highlighted that the Visakhapatnam cruise ship port of call showcases the city’s potential as a prime tourist destination and the terminal’s capacity to host world-class cruise ships.

The arrival of ‘The World’, which is renowned for its luxury and superior service, is a step towards fostering tourism and cultural exchanges, as eighty international tourists aboard the ship, stepped off the cruise liner to explore the heritage and beauty of Vizag. The visitors had the opportunity to explore a range of attractions in the port city, including its beaches, historical monuments, and bustling markets.

In addition, the ship’s first officer expressed satisfaction with the completion of the immigration process within 45 minutes of the ship’s docking, while the port management expressed gratitude to the district administration for their assistance.

This momentous event marks the first docking of a luxury cruise ship at the newly inaugurated Visakhapatnam International Cruise Terminal. ‘The World’, built in 2002 and often referred to as a floating township, came to the city after visiting Chennai.

