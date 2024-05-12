Even as all arrangements are in place for the conduct of polls on 13 May, Rs 1.5 crore in cash was seized at Pandurangapuram in Visakhapatnam on 12 May.

According to reports, the cash was seized by the district flying squad while it was being carried in a car in Pandurangapuram, Visakhapatnam. The persons, who were carrying the amount, fled the scene. The flying squad handed over the cash to the three town police and the latter swung into action to trace the persons who were carrying the amount.

This was the third incident of cash seizure in the city. While Rs 67 lakh was seized in the Visakha South constituency, over Rs 7 crore was seized in the Visakha North in the last week.

Meanwhile, City Commissioner of Police A Ravishankar has sought cooperation from the public to conduct elections in a free and fair manner.

The CP said elaborate bandobast arrangements were made in tune with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission. Prohibitory orders under Sections 144 and 30 were in force in the surrounding areas of the polling stations, he said advising the staff to be vigilant without giving any room for complacency.

Ravishankar exhorted the staff to be courteous towards voters and extend them all help. It is learnt that the contesting parties started distribution of money among voters on Saturday night. Amounts ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 5,000 each are being given to voters in the district.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.