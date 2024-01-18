It seems all is not well with the YSRCP, as four corporators from the Visakhapatnam South constituency are suspended. Simmering discontent in the party has come to the fore in the constituency when some party leaders, including corporators, have started criticising sitting MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar openly. They have even complained to the party regional in-charge YV Subbaredy expressing dissatisfaction over the functioning of the MLA.

The four YSRCP corporators V Narayana Rao (29th ward), Bipin Jai Kumar (31st ward), V Bhaskara Rao (35th ward), and Ch Janakiram (37th ward) from Visakhapatnam constituency were suspended on Tuesday for indulging in anti-party activities. The disciplinary action was taken by the party after AP Brahmin Corporation former chairman Sithamraju Sudhakar, who quit the party recently, remarked that a dozen corporators would resign from the party.

With the party almost finalising the candidature of Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar for the seat, the leaders, who have differences with the MLA are leaving the party as they see no light at the end of the tunnel. After defeat in the MLC elections held last year, Sudhakar began lobbying for the Visakha South seat. As all his efforts came to a cropper, he deserted the party with his followers.

While Ganesh Kumar is the likely choice of the YSRCP for the seat, the Telugu Desam-Jana Sena combine is yet to clear the air on its candidature. Though the name of TDP leader Gandi Babji is doing rounds in political circles, confusion prevails as the Jana Sena is reportedly keen on the seat. In case the TDP allots the seat to the JSP, it has to accommodate Babji somewhere else.

After making his political debut by joining the TDP, Ganesh Kumar unsuccessfully contested the constituency in the 2009 elections.

He was defeated by Dronamraju Srinivas of Congress. He, however, emerged victorious in the 2014 elections defeating Kola Guruvulu of YSRCP. In the last elections, Ganesh Kumar retained the seat and later switched loyalties to the YSRCP. Even as the two-time MLA has stepped up his drive to drum up the support from voters to score a win, the growing dissidence within the party is a cause for concern for him who sets his sights on a hat-trick.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu