Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Corporation former Chairman Sithamraju Sudhakar resigned from the ruling YSRCP in December last and said that over a dozen YSRCP corporators will soon quit the party.

Sithamraju Sudhakar told the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday that several leaders were fed up with the party and ready to leave it. Sudhakar clarified that he resigned from the party unable to bear the humiliation any more. “I strived a lot to strengthen the party. But the party did not recognise my services,” said the former AP Brahmin Corporation Chairman.

Sudhakar, who is keen on contesting from the Vizag South constituency in the ensuing general elections, resigned from the YSRCP after having come to know that the party has finalised the candidature of sitting MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar. Though Ganesh Kumar won the seat on the TDP ticket, he later quit the party and switched loyalties to the ruling party. Sudhakar had differences with Ganesh Kumar and he complained to the high command against Ganesh Kumar several times, but in vain. It is learnt that Sudhakar will join the TDP soon in the presence of party national president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Will YSRCP face trouble in Visakhapatnam politics in case corporators quit in large numbers as predicted by Sithamraju Sudhakar?

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu