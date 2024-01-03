Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, who quit the YSRCP, joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Wednesday in the presence of party chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion, Dadi Veerabhadra Rao predicted that the TDP would win 150 out of 175 seats in the State as all sections were fed up with the YSRCP Government. Veerabhadra Rao, the four-time MLA, alleged that the Jaganmohan Reddy Government was resorting to vindictiveness. Describing Chandrababu Naidu as an honest person, he said the YSRCP Government foisted false cases against him. “Those responsible for it are sure to face the consequences. Even Chandrababu Naidu’s son Lokesh has not been spared and cases have been registered against him too.” It was high time the people dislodged this government, he added.

It may be recalled here that Veerabhadra Rao has been in the TDP since its inception in 1983 to 2013. He had also served as the Minister during the NTR regime. Veerabhadra Rao had represented the Anakapalle Assembly constituency four times. He was also elected to the legislative council. Along with him, his son Ratnakar also joined the TDP.

In another development, the Jana Sena Party appointed Vamsikrishna Srinivas, who resigned from the YSRCP and joined the JSP recently, as the party’s urban district president.

Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan handed over the letter to Vamsikrishna Srinivas at the party office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Pawan Kalyan advised Vamsikrishna Srinivas to strive for the party victory in the ensuing general elections.

This article is written by senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

