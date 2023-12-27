The YSRCP in Visakhapatnam has received a setback as the party MLC Vamsikrishna Srinivas Yadav joined the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Vamsikrishna Srinivas joined the JSP at the party office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday in the presence of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Vamsikrishna Srinivas was denied the party ticket in the 2019 elections to contest from Visakha East constituency. He had also expected the Mayor’s post after being denied the party ticket during the last elections. Later, the YSRCP accommodated him in the legislative council.

After deliberations with his followers, the MLC, who has not been happy with the party’s functioning, decided to join the JSP.

After joining the JSP, he said: “I have been the favourite of Pawan Kalyan since childhood and watching his movies on the first day itself. It is like homecoming for me.”

Admitting him to the JSP, Pawan Kalyan described Vamsikrishna Srinivas as a strong leader in North Andhra. His entry would strengthen the party in the region, he opined.

Recalling that the MLC had worked with him during the Prajarajyam period, Pawan Kalyan promised Vamsikrishna a key position in the party.

Vamsikrishna Srinivas entered politics in 2009, contested Visakhapatnam East Constituency on the Prajarajyam Party ticket, and lost. He again contested from the same constituency on the YSRCP ticket but in vain.

He was later made the president of the party Visakhapatnam city unit. Later, he was elected to the legislative council.

