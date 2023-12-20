The TDP-Jana Sena combine vows to dislodge the YSRCP Government in Andhra Pradesh and do justice to all sections by emerging victorious in the 2024 elections. Addressing a huge gathering at Yuvagalam – Navasakam, the public meeting held at Polipalle near Bhogapuram of Vizianagaram District on Wednesday to mark the conclusion of the padayatra undertaken by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh, Telugu Desam national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan came down heavily on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging that he ruined the State.

“Development in North Andhra has come to a halt and industries are leaving AP State. Visakhapatnam, the financial capital of the State, has become a ganja hub. All valuable land in the city has been encroached and there is no protection for the people,” said Chandrababu Naidu and derided the three-capital idea of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Ridiculing Jagan Mohan Reddy for planning to shuffle or change candidates for the elections, Chandrababu Naidu said: “It is not the candidates to be changed. Jagan Mohan Reddy should be changed.”

Accusing some officials of dancing to the tunes of Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former Chief Minister warned that they would not be spared. Announcing that similar meetings would be organised in Amaravati and Tirupati, he said a joint manifesto would be released at one of the events. He listed the welfare schemes to be implemented if voted to power. They include free rides for women in buses, the supply of three gas cylinders for each family free of cost, and the creation of 20 lakh jobs for the youth. Showering praises on Pawan Kalyan for joining hands with the TDP, he said the defeat of the YSRCP is sure in the coming elections and the countdown began when the TDP and the Jana Sena decided to tie up and fight the battle jointly with combined vows.

Lauding his son Lokesh for completing the padayatra, the TDP leader said: “Despite hurdles created by the Jagan government, Lokesh finished the task.” Echoing a similar opinion against the Jagan government, Pawan Kalyan said he was very much moved by the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu and decided to support him in this tough time. “My support to the TDP is unconditional and I am not expecting anything in return,” he made it clear.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy has no faith in democracy and he has no respect for women. He even ignores his mother and sister,” said the Jana Sena chief. “Despite being an ally of the NDA, I want to sail with the TDP to avoid a split in the opposition vote in the State,” he clarified. Interestingly, he sought the blessings of the BJP for the TDP-Jana Sena combine. Nara Lokesh while addressing the gathering shared his experiences during his padayatra.

He tore into the YSRCP Government solely targeting Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. “We are coming to power. Wait with patience just three months,” said the TDP national general secretary. He concluded the speech with the slogan of Pawan Kalyan…’Hello AP…hello AP… bye-bye YSRCP. Actor Balakrishna and others also spoke.

The TDP arranged special trains to facilitate the cadre to reach the venue. Huge cutouts and banners dotted the entire route that led to the sprawling grounds where the event was held, while party flags were seen fluttering everywhere. On a rare occasion Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, Balakrishna, and Lokesh share the dais making it a feast to the eyes of the cadre.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

