YSRCP Congress Party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, raising concerns over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation and violence in Andhra Pradesh.

During the protest, Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated a one-day photo and video exhibition at the India International Centre. The exhibition showcased what the YSRCP Congress Party claims to be targeted violence against its cadres in Andhra Pradesh.

The event was attended by Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. Both joined Reddy in his protest against the Andhra Pradesh government.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy voiced his concerns during the protest, stating, “We stand before this country in Delhi and question whether democracy exists in Andhra Pradesh. Equitable justice is being denied, and democracy is limping. Within 45 days of the new government taking power, more than 30 people have been murdered, assaults are occurring, leading to attempted murders, and several properties have been vandalized.”

During his protest in Delhi, Jagan Reddy also criticized current Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s son, Nara Lokesh, for allegedly promoting a “red book” containing a list of politicians targeted for action and assault. “This kind of hoarding is displayed all over the state,” he claimed.

“Today, they are in power; tomorrow, we could be. Yesterday, we were in power, but we never encouraged such behavior. We never propagated assaults or property vandalism. The situation in Andhra Pradesh is dire today,” he alleged.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.