The GMR Group has plans to set up an IT Innovation Centre in Visakhapatnam, as confirmed by Chairman G M Rao during a discussion at the Secretariat on April 2, 2025. In the same meeting, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu outlined a comprehensive plan to establish Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs across Andhra Pradesh, engaging prominent industrialists and academics.

Building on last year’s vision, the Chief Minister had previously greenlit the creation of a Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Amaravati, alongside five additional zonal hubs, including one in Visakhapatnam.

According to a recent Eendadu report, efforts are underway to kickstart these hubs this month. The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has put forward ‘The Deck,’ a modern 11-storey building in Siripuram, as the site for the Ratan Tata Innovation Center of Excellence. 40,000 square feet of the building’s 1.65 lakh square feet of office space would be dedicated to the center. Meanwhile, further details about the establishment of GMR IT Innovation Centre in Visakhapatnam are yet to be released.

Chandrbabu Naidu urged industrialists, corporate figures, academics, and thought leaders to play a role in shaping the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) and advancing the goal of ‘One Family – One Entrepreneur.’ Reflecting on his earlier ‘One Family – One IT Professional’ initiative, he highlighted its success in uplifting families and emphasized that digital connectivity has erased geographical limitations. He added that Andhra Pradesh is now shifting its focus from ‘Ease of Doing Business’ to ‘Speed of Doing Business.’

The Chief Minister also unveiled the ‘Zero Poverty – P4’ policy, an enhanced iteration of the P3 program, which previously bolstered economic stability for many households. He encouraged affluent citizens to uplift the disadvantaged, citing the transformative support received by icons like B.R. Ambedkar and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. Naidu called for widespread involvement in the P4 initiative to foster social equity and eliminate poverty.

Looking ahead, Chandrbaby Naidu set an ambitious target for the state: nurturing 20,000 startups and generating 1,00,000 jobs over the next five years, alongside establishing 10 Centers of Excellence. He underscored Andhra Pradesh’s potential to become a powerhouse of innovation and entrepreneurship, drawing substantial investments to fuel economic progress.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.