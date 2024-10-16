In a move to improve IT development in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced the establishment of a Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Visakhapatnam and four others in cities across the State. The announcement was made during a press meeting following the AP Cabinet Session held on 16 October 2024. These hubs will be set up in key cities including Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada/Guntur, and Tirupati. Each zone will serve as a focal point for fostering technological advancements, with the goal of creating a Silicon Valley-style ecosystem within the state.

During his address, Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of these innovation hubs, which draw inspiration from the late Ratan Tata’s business legacy. He highlighted Tata’s ethical approach to building an empire, and said, “Ratan Tata built his company with integrity, honesty, and intelligence. He has shown the world that empires can be created by doing business ethically. With truth and ethics, he has floated 28 companies and generated a 400 billion-dollar legacy. This is a lifetime achievement. That is why, I am establishing these Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs in his honour.”

Naidu elaborated on how each innovation hub would serve the various zones of the state:

Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, Amaravati will be the central hub for Andhra Pradesh.

will be the central hub for Andhra Pradesh. Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, Amaravati, Visakhapatnam will serve the North Andhra region.

will serve the North Andhra region. Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, Amaravati, Rajahmundry will cater to the East and West Godavari districts.

will cater to the East and West Godavari districts. Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, Amaravati, Vijayawada or Guntur will focus on the Krishna and Guntur districts.

will focus on the Krishna and Guntur districts. Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, Amaravati, Tirupati will support the Prakasam, Nellore, and Chittoor districts.

will support the Prakasam, Nellore, and Chittoor districts. Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, Amaravati, Anantapur will be the hub for the Rayalaseema region, including Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantapur.

The Chief Minister also outlined the vision for these hubs, stating that they will be much more than just IT centres. They will be modelled after the famed Silicon Valley, with an ecosystem designed to nurture startups and tech ventures. The Chief Minister spoke of a dynamic environment where mentorship, venture capital, finance, and other vital support systems will be readily available, enabling companies to innovate and scale efficiently.

“These innovation hubs will be centres of inspiration,” he said, emphasizing that the supportive ecosystem will encourage entrepreneurship, attract investors, and drive technological growth.

This establishment of the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub is seen as another major win for Visakhapatnam, which recently celebrated TCS’s announcement to set up an IT facility in the city.

