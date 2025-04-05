As part of IPL 2025, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK had a mixed start to the season securing victory in their initial match and losing two consecutive matches whereas its opposition, DC, made a flying start to this season by winning both matches it played, Check out our predictions of who will win CSK or DC and know the pitch report for this match.

Head-to-Head Record (DC vs CSK):

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 30 times in the IPL. CSK holds a dominant record with 19 wins, while DC has secured 11 victories. At the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the teams have played 9 matches, with CSK winning 7 and DC winning 2.

In their last encounter at this venue on May 10, 2023, CSK emerged victorious by 27 runs.

Weather Report:

Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to clear skies in Chennai, with temperatures around 32°C during match time. Dew is expected to play a role in the second innings, potentially affecting the bowlers’ grip.

Pitch Report:

The MA Chidambaram Stadium is renowned for its spin-friendly surface, with the pitch offering significant assistance to spinners as the match progresses. Pacers may find some early movement due to moisture, but overall, it’s a track where batsmen need to be cautious against quality spin bowling. The average first innings score hovers around 160 runs, and teams batting second have a win percentage of approximately 60%.

Predicted Playing 11:

Chennai Super Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Sub: Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals:

KL Rahul (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma, T Natarajan

Impact Sub: Ashutosh Sharma

Players to Watch Out For:

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Noor Ahmad, MS Dhoni

DC: KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel

Win Prediction:

In this matchup (CSK vs DC), Delhi Capitals is seen to have a slight edge over CSK due to their ongoing form in this Tata IPL 2025, but CSK can make a comeback due to its home-ground advantage and its previous record over DC.

Also read: LSG vs PBSK Pitch report playing 11

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for IPL-related articles.