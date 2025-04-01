In a grand celebration of Ugadi 2025, the Andhra Pradesh government bestowed the prestigious ‘Kala Ratna’ award upon Dr BS Reddy, a famed illusionist from Visakhapatnam. The event, held on the morning of 30 March 2025 at the Thummalapalli Vaari Kshetraiah Kala Kshetram in Vijayawada, was jointly organized by the Department of Language and Culture and the Endowment and Charitable Department.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu presented the award, which included a cash prize of Rs 50,000, along with the Hamsa Award, during a ceremonial felicitation. BS Reddy, a magician with 35 years of experience captivating audiences both in India and internationally, expressed his gratitude to those who have supported his remarkable career, marked by extraordinary achievements and a dedication to his craft.

Renowned worldwide for his rapid and haunting magical performances, this illusion maestro stands out as one of India’s top magicians. Hailing from Visakhapatnam, illusionist BS Reddy earned the prestigious International Merlin Award, often dubbed the “Oscar of Magic,” in 2016 for his highly original creations.

