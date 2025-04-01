The Vizag City Police have arrested a 40-year-old man from Srikalahasti district in Srikakulam, for swindling a 35-year-old woman from Vizag for allegedly three crore rupees and approximately 800 grams of gold. The man threatened the woman using questionable videos and photos.

The police reported that the man initially dialled the wrong number and connected with the woman in 2020. The man used to send her texts, enquiring about her personal life, and developed a friendship in the beginning. This resulted in the woman talking and developing a friendship forcibly. But when the victim refused to speak further, the man threatened her by stating he would expose the recordings and text messages to her husband. The victim was forced to maintain contact with the man after that.

The man reportedly coerced the victim into giving him Rs. 10 lakhs at a shopping mall in Maddilapalem. He forcibly took the victim to a hotel and sexually assaulted her without consent, while recording the act in secret. The man also made her deposit about 800 grams of gold in two separate banks and coerced around Rs. 4 crore from her during this time.

The man used inappropriate videos and photos to repeatedly threaten the victim for huge sums of money and gold. He also threatened her that he would pour acid on her husband’s face if she refused to do as he said. A week ago, the man invited the victim to a hotel. When she refused, he scared her by saying that he would release the videos and images to her in-laws and husband. This made the victim consider suicide.

Finally, the victim confided in her husband and her brother-in-law, who backed and supported her. They approached the Three-Town Police Station and registered a complaint on March 23rd. The Vizag City Police have arrested the accused and recovered a phone, approximately 65 grams of gold, and a car from him.

The accused was sent to be remanded by the police.

