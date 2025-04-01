Nestled along Visakhapatnam’s coastline, Dutch Layout and Kirlampudi Layout offer a delightful mix of history, architecture, and scenic charm. With tree-lined streets, striking Art Deco apartments, and colonial-era bungalows, these neighborhoods are perfect for a relaxed stroll or an exploration of their unique character.

We have collated a list for those exploring Visakhapatnam with things to do at these localities.

Heritage exploration:

Visit the Visakha Museum, housed in a complex that includes a Dutch mansion. The museum is home to many artefacts showcasing India’s and Visakhapatnam’s maritime and archaeological heritage. The remains of PNS Ghazi, a Japanese bomb, paintings of North Andhra Zamindars and 20th-century machines could be viewed amongst others.

Furthermore, make sure you visit the Kalvari memorial near the museum. The Kalvari memorial is an open-air monument consisting of the fin of INS Kalvari submarine, India’s first submarine, some missiles and its equipment.

Walk around the neighbourhood:

The localities of Dutch and Kirlampudi layouts are home to beautiful architecture that one could treat themself to over a quiet walk. The elegant Art Deco apartments and sprawling bungalows give an other-worldly charm to the area. (Art Deco is a a 20th-century architectural style known for its bold geometric shapes, sleek lines, and decorative elements that blend elegance with modernity)

You can explore the historic monuments located here too. Railway Guest House, Anmol’s Villa and the Kurupam memorial are all located around here. While entry is restricted to the general public, one can appreciate their exteriors without issue.

Eat to your heart’s delight:

There is no dearth of food options here. For some tasty and authentic North Indian street food, head over to Delhi Chaats. Their Suji Pani Puri, Kachoris and Kulchas are much loved by people.

Bean Board Chinna Waltair, on the other hand, is our pick for a soulful cup of coffee. Their cozy interiors are a great spot for a date or hangout. Try their latest addition, Blueberry Lemonade, to beat the summer heat.

Other options are the many food trucks located at Park Hotel junction, offering everything from Indo-Chinese to Indian street foods. End your meal with a visit to with Dumont Creamery or roadside trucks for a sweet ice cream treat.

Nature Retreat:

Go for a picnic at the city’s popular VMRDA Park (formerly VUDA Park). Rest under the shade of a tree with a book or go for a boat ride at the lake. If you are with friends, plan for a game of catch or basketball! The Children’s Park is a great spot for parents looking for a place to take their children. The beach is also a stone’s throw away.

We hope we have added to your list of "Things to do in Visakhapatnam" while exploring the city.