If you’ve got a free day and are looking for something interesting to do in Vizag, do not miss out on this Dutch-bungalow-turned-museum that offers visitors a fascinating journey through the cultural and historical heritage of the city: Visakha Museum. Situated around the picture-perfect Beach Road (by RK Beach), Visakha Museum, also known as the Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Museum, has been around since 1991 and is home to an incredible collection of artefacts that will take you back in time!

Originally a Dutch bungalow, the building was repurposed into a museum by the State Government to preserve and showcase the region’s diverse heritage. Spread across an area of 5 acres, the museum offers an eclectic collection of articles including historical paintings of royals, musical instruments, military equipment, old black-and-white photographs of the city, and more.

Among its most intriguing exhibits is the unexploded shell of a bomb dropped during World War II, a striking reminder of Vizag’s wartime history. Another captivating item is the shell of a coconut broken by Jawaharlal Nehru during the launch of the ship S S Jala Usha, the first steamer manufactured in India post-independence by the Scindia Steam Navigation Company in Visakhapatnam. The museum also houses the desk once used by Mahatma Gandhi and later by Sri Tenneti Viswanadham, a tangible link to the freedom struggle. The museum splits its wonders into two main sections: the Maritime Museum and the Heritage Museum.

Maritime Museum

Thanks to the Eastern Naval Command, the Maritime Museum showcases naval history with flair. Here, you’ll find vintage naval weapons, from firearms to maritime combat tools, alongside a striking statue of Lord Varuna, the god of the oceans, greeting visitors at the entrance. There are also fascinating models of submarines and ships, offering a glimpse into India’s naval legacy, as well as mementoes from historic sea battles that bring the Navy’s storied past to life.

Heritage Museum

The Heritage Museum is a treasure chest of North Coastal Andhra’s past. Wander through and you might spot ancient Buddhist sculptures, like the serene Buddha Padas from Bavikonda or intricately carved pillars from Panigiri, alongside Jain and Hindu idols such as Ganesha and Vishnu from centuries past. The collection of bronzes, including delicate figures of Vishnu and Sridevi from Simhachalam, is a highlight of craftsmanship from the 12th to 18th centuries.

History buffs will love the inscriptions, like a 1st-century BC Brahmi slab from Kesanapalli or an 11th-century Tamil stone noting Visakhapatnam’s renaming to Kulothunga Chola Pattanam at one point in time. The museum also has life-size oil paintings of Maharajas from Vijayanagaram and Bobbili, and an armoury of old guns, pistols, and war swords. For a nostalgic twist, check out the vintage cameras, gramophones, and even a beautifully preserved palanquin.

Today, the museum regularly hosts art shows, art camps, and photo exhibitions in Vizag, attracting both locals and tourists. With its collection of relics that preserve the region’s heritage, the Visakha Museum continues to be a cherished institution in Visakhapatnam that is worth visiting if you seek to learn more about the city!

