Visakhapatnam has given us some incredible athletes who are making waves in sports and putting the city on the map. From track and field to cricket, para-athletics to skating, these individuals have shown what’s possible with talent and hard work. Here’s a look at four standout athletes from Visakhapatnam who are doing us proud.

Jyothi Yarraji

At just 25 years old, Jyothi Yarraji has already etched her name in Indian athletics history as the fastest woman in the 100m hurdles. Born on August 28, 1999, in Visakhapatnam, Jyothi grew up in humble circumstances.

Her father, Suryanarayana, works as a private security guard, and her mother, Kumari, juggles domestic work and part-time cleaning at a city hospital, together earning less than Rs 23,000 monthly. Despite these constraints, Jyothi’s potential shone through early on at Port High School Krishna, where her physical education teacher recognized her height and agility as ideal for hurdling.

Motivated by a desire to support her parents, Jyothi took up athletics with fierce determination. Her breakthrough came in 2015 when she won gold at an Andhra Pradesh inter-district meet. Since then, she’s soared to new heights, becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal (silver) in the 100m hurdles at the Asian Games in Hangzhou 2023. That same year, she clinched gold at the Asian Athletics Meet in Bangkok with a time of 13.08s and added a silver in the 200m with a personal best of 23.13s.

Jyothi has shattered national and Asian meet records, represented India at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest and the 2024 Paris Olympics, and recently claimed her second gold at the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand, winning the women’s 200m in 23.35 seconds. Her journey is a testament to talent triumphing over adversity, and she is one of the most prominent athletes from Visakhapatnam today.

Ravi Rongali

Ravi Rongali, born in 1995 in Chirikivanipalem village (now part of Anakapalle district), is a para-athlete who has turned challenges into opportunities. Standing at just 125 cm due to dwarfism, Ravi hails from a family of farmers—his parents, Demudu Babu and Manga, toil in the fields. His sporting journey began with para-badminton before he found his true calling in shot put in the F40 category.

Ravi’s resilience has been key to his success. After facing harassment and hardship growing up, he embraced para-sports in 2014. His early achievements included silver and bronze medals at the National Para-Badminton Championships in 2015 and 2016.

However, a life-changing moment came in 2018 when he won gold in shot put at the National Games, prompting him to focus solely on athletics. His accolades grew with gold in javelin throw and silver in shot put at the 3rd World Para Athletics Championship in Bangalore in 2021.

Despite financial struggles and a lack of sponsors, Ravi sold his family’s half-acre farm to fund his international aspirations. His perseverance paid off with two silver medals in Portugal in 2022, a fourth-place finish at the 2023 World Championship in Paris, and a personal best of 10.63m at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, where he had previously won silver at the Asian Para Games in 2023. Ravi’s story is one of unyielding courage.

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Born on May 26, 2003, in Visakhapatnam, Kaki Nitish Kumar Reddy is one of the most-watched athletes in cricket right now. An all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium-fast, Nitish plays for Andhra in domestic cricket and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

The son of Mutyala Reddy, a former Hindustan Zinc employee, Nitish’s cricketing journey began at age five with a plastic bat, watching seniors at the Hindustan Zinc grounds.

His father’s unwavering belief in him shaped Nitish’s career. When Mutyala was transferred to Udaipur, he quit his job to avoid disrupting his son’s training, a decision met with scepticism from relatives but one that proved pivotal.

Nitish honed his skills under coaches at VDCA camps and recently made headlines with his maiden Test century during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. In IPL 2024, he rescued Sunrisers Hyderabad with a blazing 64 off 37 balls, smashing five sixes and four fours.

As IPL 2025 approaches, Nitish is undoubtedly a talent to watch, hailed as India’s next seam-bowling all-rounder.

Akula Sai Samhitha

Akula Sai Samhitha, a prodigious artistic skater from Visakhapatnam, discovered her passion for skating at age four. Coached by her father, a national skating champion, Samhitha’s talent blossomed early. By 14, she received the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar at Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2020, having already amassed 55 gold medals, 13 silver, and four bronze.

Her crowning achievement came at the 18th Asian Roller Skating Championship in South Korea, where she won gold in artistic skating—the first girl from Andhra Pradesh to claim an international roller-skating title.

With over 65 medals across district, national, and international levels, Samhitha credits her fitness for balancing her demanding schedule. Her grace and skill on wheels continue to inspire young athletes nationwide.

These four athletes from Visakhapatnam have overcome obstacles, broken records, and brought home medals, representing their city and country with pride. It’s exciting to see what they’ll achieve next, and they’re definitely names to keep an eye on in the world of sports.