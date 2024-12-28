On the third day of the fourth test in Melbourne, Nitish Kumar Reddy hit his maiden century just when India needed someone to stay at the crease. Nitish Kumar Reddy has been on a roll for last few months, and the Visakhapatnam-born athlete has now sparked hope for India in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground today (28 December 2024).

Century Admist All the Drama

This was the first test series of Nitish Kumar on foreign soil. He was batting at No 8 and stitched together in a crucial 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar. His first century felt like a Herculean task, with all the drama that took place during the match.

When he was on 97 runs, his batting partner Washington Sundar got out and the Indian team lost a total of 8 wickets. When Jasprit Bumrah became his partner, Nitish Reddy made two more runs and at 99 he lost his partner again. That’s when Siraj entered the game and defended two crucial balls. During the next over, Nitish Reddy hit four runs off the third ball, marking his maiden century.

Nitish Reddy became the first Indian batter to score a century in Australia while batting at the No 8 position.

Celebrating His Maiden 50 in Style

In the tough match against Australia, the cricketer first hit his half-century marked an essential performance for the match’s outcome. Adding the achievement, the cricketer celebrated it with a unique gesture inspired by the movie Pushpa: The Rise. Veteran commentator Sunil Gavaskar exclaimed in amusement and said, “O…Pushpa'” acknowledging the reference to the character’s famous line “Pushpa thaggedele” which translates to “Pushpa will never bow down!”

Also read – Everything you need to know about Visakhapatnam-born athlete Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.