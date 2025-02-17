Visakhapatnam is set to welcome the Delhi Capitals (DC) once again, as the franchise will play two matches in the city during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. According to the official IPL 2025 schedule released on 16 February 2025, DC will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on 24 March 2025 and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on 30 March 2025.

The clash between DC and LSG will be a day-night fixture, starting at 7:30 pm, while the match against SRH is scheduled for an afternoon start at 3:30 pm. DC players are expected to arrive in Visakhapatnam well in advance for training sessions, as the IPL kicks off on 22 March.

This season, the Delhi Capitals boast a formidable lineup featuring Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, all-rounder Axar Patel, and spinner Kuldeep Yadav, alongside international stars such as former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, England’s Harry Brook, and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc. However, the franchise has yet to announce its captain for the season.

Visakhapatnam’s selection as a venue further cements its role as a host, having served as DC’s second home ground in 2024. Last season, the city hosted DC’s matches against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), drawing enthusiastic crowds. In 2025, Vizag joins Guwahati and Dharamshala as one of three non-regular IPL venues, according to the schedule.

The upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad has generated special excitement among local fans, as it will feature hometown star Nitish Kumar Reddy. The young cricketer, who recently made headlines with a century in Test cricket, will play his first IPL match in front of his home crowd, adding extra anticipation to the fixture.

Ticket prices and other match-day details are yet to be announced by the stadium management.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.