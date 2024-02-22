The Delhi Capitals have chosen Visakhapatnam as the venue for their first two home games in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the schedule on Thursday, revealing the diversion from the customary Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The decision to relocate matches was driven by concerns over potential wear and tear on the Arun Jaitley Stadium’s Ground, attributed to its hosting of Women’s Premier League (WPL) fixtures. The second half of the WPL, including the Eliminator and final, is scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, prompting uncertainty about its condition after hosting 11 consecutive matches.

WPL encounters are set to take place in Delhi from March 5 to 17, with the tournament kicking off on February 23 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

So, mark your calendars! On Sunday, March 31, Delhi Capitals will face off against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 right here in Visakhapatnam. Then, just a few days later, on Wednesday, April 3, they’ll take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue. It’s going to be a cricket-filled week, and Vizag is the place to be for all the IPL action!

