Greetings pour in for K Nitish Kumar Reddy of Visakhapatnam for being taken into the Indian T20 team for a five-match series against Zimbabwe. Nitish was the first player from the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) to be selected for the T20 squad.

Having played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team, the young cricketer sparkled in the recent IPL matches with his brilliant performance. He scored over 300 runs in the 15 matches contributing a lot to the team.

Several leaders and cricketers, including IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and former Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, hailed his selection into the Indian team.

While recalling the cricketer’s superb show in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lokesh, in a tweet, wished him all success in the Zimbabwe tour. Congratulating Nitish Kumar on finding a place in the Indian T20 team, Jaganmohan Reddy wished him to scale new heights in his career.

The 21-year-old all-rounder made his debut in the IPL last year. The five-match series will begin in Zimbabwe on 6 July 2024.

Read also- Vizag ‘SunRiser’, Nitish Kumar Reddy, shines in IPL match

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.