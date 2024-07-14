Vizag Warriors clinched the Andhra Premier League (APL) 2024 title by becoming winners in the finals held on 13 July in Visakhapatnam. In the clash with Uttarandhra Lions, the Vizag players dominated the show and won the match by 87 runs. Batted first, Vizag Warriors made 189 for five wickets in 20 overs and chasing the target, Uttarandhra Lions were all out for just 102 runs.

Organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), the third season of the APL began on a grand note at ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium on 30 June. The T20 tournament was inaugurated by Transport, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister M Ramprasad Reddy. As many as six teams — Rayalaseema Kings, Coastal Riders, KVR Uttarandhra Lions, Marlin Godavari Titans, Bezawada Tigers, and Vizag Warriors — took part in the 19-match league.

The ACA has been organising the tournament regularly with a view to bringing global recognition to the sportspersons in Andhra Pradesh. Vizag Warriors have become winners of the APL cup this year.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

