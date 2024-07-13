The Vizag Warriors have proudly advanced to the finals of the 3rd season of the Andhra Premier League (APL), a tournament sanctioned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). This achievement marks a significant milestone for the team and the city of Vizag, showcasing the immense talent and potential within the region.

Gedela Srinubabu, CEO of Pulsus Group and Vizag Warriors Franchise Owner, expressed his excitement, stating, “Our players have demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication this season. I am personally involved in the selection process to ensure we maintain the credibility and status of the Vizag Warriors. Vizag is a city with a vision to one day have its own IPL team, and we are laying the foundation for that dream.”

The team boasts a strong lineup with local talent, including captain KS Bharath from Vizag and the experienced Ashwin Hebbar, who has previously played in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The APL’s primary objective is to discover and nurture talent, preparing them for national and international cricket tournaments.

In celebration of reaching the finals, a success meet is being organized to honour the team’s remarkable journey. This event will feature distinguished dignitaries and signatories, including Gedela Srinubabu, who added, “We are thrilled to invite all Vizag cricket lovers to join us at Madhuruwada Cricket Stadium to support the Vizag Warriors. Let us come together to cheer for our team and inspire our youth.”

Join us live at Madhuruwada Cricket Stadium at 6:30 PM onwards for the thrilling final match between the Vizag Warriors and Uttarandra Lions.”

