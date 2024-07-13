The Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding is all everyone’s been talking about since the start of the year. The seven-month-long engagement climaxed last night, with the couple tying the knot at the grand wedding! For the son of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, no expense was spared, and celebrations were not simply opulent but a star-studded affair, with the biggest celebrities, politicians and businesspeople from India and the world attending. South Indian celebrities graced the occasion, too, and had their moments – here’s what we loved:

1. Mahesh Babu’s Red Carpet entrance

Imagine looking this good at 48. Mahesh Babu came, he saw, and conquered hearts with his all-black attire. The Telugu superstar attended the wedding with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

2. Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan interact

The South and North Indian icons, Rajinikanth and SRK, shared warm greetings, reminding us of two friendly relatives exchanging jovial ‘namastes at family functions!

3. Rajinikanth dancing

Thalaviar’s to-do list for the Ambani wedding night:

1. Steal the show on the red carpet with a charming smile

2. Bust a move to ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’ with Ranveer Singh

4. Love in the air for Nayanthara

Tamil actress Nayanthara made an appearance with her filmmaker husband, Vignesh Shivan. Donning an ivory saree, she was the picture of grace. In line with the theme of union, the couple showed off their own bond in these lovey-dovey pictures:

5. A stylish statement by Venkatesh Daggubati

Pairing his sherwani with sunglasses, Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati added a fashionable touch to the wedding.

6. Ram Charan in Manish Malhotra

Dressed up head to toe in a white Manish Malhotra suit, Telugu star Ram Charan arrived with his wife, Upasana Kamineni.

7. Surya decked up in a traditional Veshti

Looking smart in a white shirt and traditional Veshti, Surya’s outfit perfectly contrasted his wife, Jyotika’s ivory saree.

Surya snapped with his absolutely gorgeous wife in traditional outfits 🔥🤩 #surya #jyotika pic.twitter.com/Ge0bx9519B — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) July 12, 2024

8. KGF star Yash and his new look

The KGF actor, Yash, had fans screaming as he was spotted arriving in Mumbai airport for the Ambani wedding with a brand new hairstyle!

#Yash and his beautiful wife Radhika snapped for the grand wedding! 😍♥️ #AnantRadhikaWedding pic.twitter.com/9AXhieyny3 — Hindi Behind Talkies (@BehindHindi) July 12, 2024

While the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding night is over, the festivities are still going on, and we’re bound to see more exciting moments of our favourite South Indian celebrities pop up soon! Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.