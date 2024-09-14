On September 14, 2024, a fire broke out at the Visakhapatnam Container Terminal on Beach Road, close to the set of the Rajinikanth-starring movie, Coolie. The blaze originated from a container that had arrived from China and was being loaded for shipment to Kolkata. The sudden fire led to thick smoke filling the area, causing panic among the terminal staff. However, firefighters responded swiftly and were able to control the situation.

At the time of the incident, filming for Superstar Rajinikanth’s movie, Coolie, was taking place nearby. The film, which also stars Shruthi Hassan and Akkineni Nagarjuna, has been shooting in the Visakhapatnam port area under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj for the past ten days. Upon hearing about the fire at Visakhapatnam Container Terminal, the ‘Coolie’ movie crew took immediate safety measures, relocating Rajinikanth and the rest of the team from the set to a secure location. Although concerned, the movie unit remained unharmed by the incident.

The container, which arrived from China on August 28, was carrying lithium batteries and was en route to Kolkata. Despite the initial alarm, no significant damage was reported, and the fire was contained without any casualties. Authorities are currently conducting an internal investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

