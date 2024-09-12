According to the latest buzz, Aamir Khan is the latest addition to star in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s pan-Indian film, ‘Coolie’, starring the iconic Rajinikanth. The report comes following information that Aamir recently met with Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

The shooting of the Rajinikanth-starring film ‘Coolie’ reportedly kicked off in Visakhapatnam on 20 August 2024. A 40-day shoot was planned for the city. Rajinikanth will shoot for a total of 160 days for the movie, which is expected to hit theatres in 2025.

Cast:

The film also features prominent actors including Shruti Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. Filming began on 5 July 2024 in Chennai, as announced by the producers, Sun Pictures, via a tweet. Currently filming in Visakhapatnam, the movie shoot had to stop for a few days in view of the constant rains that battered the city until 10 September.

Recently, Sun Pictures confirmed the role of Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni in the film, who touched down in Visakhapatnam a few days ago. The Telugu star is expected to play the role of a formidable antagonist.

A few days ago, the character names of the main cast of the film were revealed, with Akkineni Nagarjuna as Simon, Shruthi Hassan as Preethi, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, Nimma Upendra as Kaleesha, and Rajinikanth as Deva. Rajinikanth’s performance as Deva will portray a complex, dual-faced character, who is involved in smuggling.

This collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth marks the first time both the star director and actor are working together. This has been making fans quite excited, as they’re eager to see what magic the duo will bring to the screen.

Being produced on a massive scale, and bringing together actors from different South Indian states, Coolie is expected to break box office records. The film is tentatively scheduled for release in April 2025.

With regards to Aamir Khan playing a role in Coolie, details need to be released by official sources. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s anticipated ‘Vettaiyan’ is gearing up for release on 10 October. The second single will be out next week, and the trailer for the movie will drop on 2 October.

