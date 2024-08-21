The shooting of the Rajinikanth-starring film ‘Coolie’ reportedly kicked off in Visakhapatnam on 20 August 2024, with plans for a 40-day shoot in the city. Rajini has committed 160 days to this project. The movie is expected to hit theaters in the latter half of 2025.
Earlier, rumors suggested that the shoot for Coolie, an upcoming Tamil action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, would soon commence in Visakhapatnam. The film, which stars Rajinikanth, also features prominent actors like Shruti Haasan and Fahadh Faasil. Filming supposedly began on 5 July 2024 in Hyderabad, as announced by the producers, Sun Pictures, via a tweet. After a brief break, the cast resumed shooting in Visakhapatnam.
This collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth marks their first project together, generating excitement among fans eager to see Rajinikanth’s performance, particularly as he is rumored to portray a complex, dual-faced character involved in smuggling.
The filming schedule is progressing smoothly, and after the Visakhapatnam leg, the crew might return to Hyderabad before heading to Chennai for the final phase of shooting.
Speculation is also swirling about Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni possibly joining the ensemble. Reports indicate that while Rajinikanth is confirmed as the lead, Nagarjuna might step in as a formidable antagonist. Additionally, there are rumors that Malayalam actors Shobana and Soubin Shahir will also appear in the film.
Alongside Nagarjuna, it’s reported that Sathyaraj will feature in the movie, reuniting with Rajinikanth for the first time since their 1986 collaboration in Mr Bharath.
Rajinikanth recently completed filming for Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanvel, another eagerly awaited release.
Given the star power of both Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is expected to break box office records. The film is tentatively scheduled for release in April 2025. The shooting location of Coolie in Visakhapatnam is still unknown.
