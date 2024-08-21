The shooting of the Rajinikanth-starring film ‘Coolie’ reportedly kicked off in Visakhapatnam on 20 August 2024, with plans for a 40-day shoot in the city. Rajini has committed 160 days to this project. The movie is expected to hit theaters in the latter half of 2025.

