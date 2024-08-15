The shoot for Coolie, an upcoming action thriller film in Tamil, may soon start in Visakhapatnam, rumours speculate. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie stars Rajinikanth, the Thalaivar. The cast also has other big names including Shruti Haasan, and Fahadh Faasil. The filming for the movie reportedly began on 5 July 2024 in Hyderabad, according to a tweet by the producers, Sun Pictures. Following it, the cast will go on a short break before resuming shooting in Visakhapatnam, according to some sources.

The next leg of #Rajinikanth's Coolie will be shot in Visakhapatnam. After the completion of Visakhapatnam shooting, the next phase will be held in Hyderabad. As per VP, #Coolie #LokeshKanagaraj #Vettaiyan #Jailer2 pic.twitter.com/oRau0dWcLO — Movie Tamil (@MovieTamil4) August 10, 2024

With ‘Coolie’, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth are working together for the first time, and fans are excited about Rajinikanth’s role. Rajinikanth will supposedly be playing a dubious two-sided character involved in smuggling.

The shooting for the film schedule is smooth sailing, and after their shoot in Visakhapatnam, the cast may return to Hyderabad before setting up camp in Chennai for the final schedule.

Nagarjuna Akkineni to star in the film?

Another detail about the film in speculation is the fact that Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni may join the star-studded cast.

According to reports from various sources, while Rajinikanth is confirmed to lead, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni might be the formidable antagonist. The report also stated that Malayalam actors Shobana and Soubin Shahir are also rumoured to be taking part in the film.

It's confirmed now : Director #LokeshKanagaraj sets up the bar high for his next film #Coolie. Superstar #RajiniKanth & King #NagarjunaAkkineni as Protagonist vs Antagonist 💥💥 An #AnirudhRavichander Music pic.twitter.com/NdrCP8qlI6 — Tollywood Box Office (@Tolly_BOXOFFICE) July 23, 2024

Apart from Nagarjuna’s participation, the movie will reportedly also feature Sathyaraj, who will share the screen with Rajinikanth for the first time since the 1986 film, ‘Mr Bharath’.

Previously, Rajinikanth just wrapped up shooting for Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanvel, which is also a highly anticipated release.

With both Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj being highly successful in their fields of acting and directing, their tie-up in ‘Coolie’ has led to high expectations and box office records. The release date for the film is expected to be set to April 2025. Further confirmation regarding the shoot of Coolie in Visakhapatnam is to be given.

