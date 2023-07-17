Be it the Beach Road, Vizag Harbour, Burra Caves, Araku Valley, AU, or GITAM, the City of Destiny has numerous hyped and prominent locations that perfectly fit in a cinematic frame. The long stretches of hills, beaches, and dense urban sprawl make the place one of the most picturesque locations in the region. From a handful of classics from the 90s to recent blockbusters, the port city contributed its beauty to many films, and many filmmakers have referred to Vizag as a director’s paradise. Not just Tollywood directors, but filmmakers from Kollywood have also opted for this place for shootings. Below list is a sneak peek at the Tamil movies shot in the iconic places of Vizag city. Read on to tell us how many of these you knew about before.

Here are a few of the Tamil movies shot in Vizag.

Varisu

Varisu translated from the Tamil word “Heir”, is a Telugu-Tamil bilingual action drama. The film stars Vijay Thalapathy, Sarath Kumar, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and Rashmika Mandanna. It focuses on a billionaire’s youngest son being named the chairman of a business empire over his two elder brothers. The movie was shot mostly in Hyderabad and Chennai, and a few action scenes at the Visakha Container Terminal in Visakhapatnam.

Singam 3

Surya’s Singam 3, the third film in the popular Singam franchise has been shot across four different countries. The film has Shruti Hassan and Anushka as female leads. Many scenes of this movie were filmed near the Visakhapatnam Railway Station and harbour. The scene where Singam fends off an attack from a goon with his arrival as the new DCP of Visakhapatnam was shot on the railway station premises. Apart from this, an action scene was filmed near Vizag Harbour.

Thirumalai

Thirumalai is a 2003 Tamil action movie. The story follows Thirumalai (Vijay), a mechanic, who falls in love with Swetha (Jyothika). However, Swetha’s father, who’s unhappy with their relationship, tries to break them up. The movie’s shooting occurred in Chennai, Nellore and Visakhapatnam.

Thennavan

This is a Tamil-language political action movie. The film was released on 15 August 2003, coinciding with India’s Independence Day. The plot follows Thennavan, a successful bureaucrat, appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner of the country by the PMtoo fix the electoral system. Although most of the shooting took place in Tamil Nadu, the crew shot a few scenes at Visakhapatnam.

Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka/Malupu

Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka is a 2015 Tamil-Telugu bilingual comedy thriller. It is based on a real-life incident that happened in the life of a happy-going person that turns his life upside down in Chennai, leading to his search for a Mumbai-based underworld don. The film’s scenes were shot in different locations for the Tamil and Telugu versions.

