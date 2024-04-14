John F Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, once said, “Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of a bike ride”. Well, 28-year-old Maneendra Paila from Vizag, lives by this simple pleasure, pedalling his way through cities, states, and even the country! In a championable effort to set a record in the India Book of Records, the cyclist took to the streets with a bike and a dream: to be the first Indian to cycle the longest distance from Vizag in South India, to Ayodhya, in North India. This dream took him on a 9-day adventure from 11 to 19 March, spanning a distance of 1,700 km between the cities.

But what does it take to be capable of a journey like this?

“I cycle 20 km laps around the Steel Plant daily,” explained Maneendra, who hails from Atchtapuram, in the Anakapalle district. “I run marathons regularly. I’m a community member of Decathlon. I take a good diet, and keep physically fit. My body has no complaints, and hasn’t given up on me yet.”

However, actions speak louder than words, and if anything, Maneendra’s routine of pedalling 200 km a day during this 9-day excursion stands as proof of his athleticism. “During the journey, my day would start at 4:00 am, and I would get my bike ready to go by 5:00 am. I’d break only for breakfast at 8:00 am, and lunch at around 11:30 am. After lunch, I’d resume riding at 2:00 pm, and keep going till the evening without stopping anywhere – except to hydrate myself, of course.”, he said. An important part of this routine was also his diet. Food is fuel, and with a portable cooking set on standby, he was able to make himself regular meals throughout the day. Keeping up a steady pace of 18-20 kilometres per hour, Maneendra was able to ultimately make it to Ayodhya in a little over a week’s time.

“I rode through Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and finally Uttar Pradesh. The aim was to cover as many states as possible.”, he explained. Ultimately though, the journey became less about the kilometres travelled, and more about the memories made along the way. “I saw and experienced so many unique things. It was truly the ride of a lifetime for me. The most memorable moments were definitely those where people stopped me along the way, enquired about my trip, applauded me, and gave me their blessings,” said Maneendra, whose joy was palpable through his tone. The Indian flag, proudly waving on the rear end of his bicycle, invited the curiosities of many to approach him and be awed by his mission. “Some of them even gave me money – but what made me happier was that they stopped to encourage me. It gave me a boost!”

Lke any path ever travelled, however, this one, too, had its hiccups and challenges. “My bicycle ran into problems along the way. In places with no mechanics nearby, I had to stop and repair it myself.”, Maneendra said. There were also dangers nestled in the forests of Jharkhand, where he had a heart-racing encounter with bandits. “It was scary, they were dangerous, but I had nothing they could rob. They asked me about what I was doing, and surprisingly let me pitch my tent there for the night. Of course, I wasn’t allowed to take pictures or videos. Thankfully, they let me pass by without any harm.”

On a more optimistic note, Maneendra received more direct support from various organisations and individuals, including the Youth Hostel Association of India, the Visakhapatnam District Branch and representatives of voluntary organisations from Atchtapuram and Srikakulam. Reaching his destination, the Vizag cyclist visited Ayodhya, where he offered prayers to Lord Rama. All the statistics of his ride, like the route, the speed, the number of pedals, steepness levels, kilometres covered, and more, were recorded by a GPS tracker, and a front and back camera attached to his bike. Submitting his report at the offices of the India Book of Records in Delhi, Maneendra now eagerly awaits the results of his journey.

Maneendra has been actively engaged in adventure sports since 2011. Apart from cycling, he is a proud mountaineer, with a track record of conquering peaks like Mount Kilimanjaro, the South Base Camp of Mount Everest, and almost all of the Himalayan ranges listed under the Indian Mountaineering Foundation. He has survived temperatures as low as -45 degrees Celsius on these expeditions, and he believes that its important to be physically educated, “You never know what unpredictable situation you might end up in, in the future.” That is why he is now spending the summers organizing games for the children in his area and taking them to trek the hills and mountain routes near Vizag.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag about his journey, Maneendra said, “I prepared myself mentally, not just physically. Whatever I do, wherever I go, I tell myself, ‘I am ready!’, and then – I just am.” After all, said the cyclist, covering the 1,700-km distance from Vizag to Ayodhya is as much of a mind game as it is a physical fitness test. Speaking on his next challenge, Maneendra said that he wishes to cycle to the 18 Sakthi Peethas soon.

His journey serves as an inspiration to all, reminding us of the power of determination, the joy of adventure, and the beauty of our diverse country. With Vizag as his native place, Maneendra is etching the name of our coastal town onto the global map!

